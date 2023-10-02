Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Macron is a Great Guy - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
36 views
Published 20 hours ago

What does Chump think about the slimy lil punk running France into the ground? Chump thinks Macaroni Face is a great guy? Macaroni Face is a phony guy, a weird guy, and a creepy guy who is only great at being a traitor. Macaroni Face is a globalist wannabe stooge who sold out his country and stabbed his countrymen in the back for the New World Order. Donald Chump thinks Macaroni Face is a great guy because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #macron #france #riots #nwo #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket