Macron is a Great Guy - Donald Trump is Stupid

What does Chump think about the slimy lil punk running France into the ground? Chump thinks Macaroni Face is a great guy? Macaroni Face is a phony guy, a weird guy, and a creepy guy who is only great at being a traitor. Macaroni Face is a globalist wannabe stooge who sold out his country and stabbed his countrymen in the back for the New World Order. Donald Chump thinks Macaroni Face is a great guy because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #macron #france #riots #nwo #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

