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COVID VACCINES - WE KILL TWO TO SAVE ONE | True Pathfinder
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20 views • October 18, 2021
In this video we explore bombshell revelations from a recent FDA meeting regarding the risks of the COVID vaccines, analyze the VAERS data, look for proof of causation and a potential silver lining in all of this.
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#health #covidvaccines #covidvaccinesafety #covidvaccinedangers #covid19 #coronavirus #truepathfinder
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #covidvaccines #covidvaccinesafety #covidvaccinedangers #covid19 #coronavirus #truepathfinder
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