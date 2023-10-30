Create New Account
The British are Responsible for the calamitous Establishment of the 'Zionist State of Israel' - Chay Bowes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The British are responsible for the calamitous establishment of the Zionist State of Israel. The fact is they now are nowhere to be seen in a search for a just peace. They are now only seen chasing their American geopolitical masters to the Israeli coast to "show support" for the biblical punitive mass murder operation Israel is perpetrating at will. here's the facts about how Israel came into being. And how British lies and double dealing made it all possible. @irishmaninrussia

