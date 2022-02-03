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TOO LATE FOR VICTIMS OF NANO LIPID PARTICULATES OF IRON OXIDE LUCERFERIN PHOSPHATE
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378 views • February 03, 2022
U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions Covid 19 Vaccines
1,071,854 Reports
Through January 21, 2022
22,607
DEATHS
121,597
HOSPITALIZATIONS
115,335
URGENT CARE
166,738
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
8,952
ANAPHYLAXIS
13,348
BELL'S PALSY
3,786
Miscarriages
11,502
Heart Attacks
29,716
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
40,069
Permanently Disabled
5,350
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
25,777
Life Threatening
38,603
Severe Allergic Reaction
12,068
Shingles
37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die
1,071,854 Reports
Through January 21, 2022
22,607
DEATHS
121,597
HOSPITALIZATIONS
115,335
URGENT CARE
166,738
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
8,952
ANAPHYLAXIS
13,348
BELL'S PALSY
3,786
Miscarriages
11,502
Heart Attacks
29,716
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
40,069
Permanently Disabled
5,350
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
25,777
Life Threatening
38,603
Severe Allergic Reaction
12,068
Shingles
37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die
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