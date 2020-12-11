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Australia Retreats .. CV19 Vaccine gives serious side effects , And HIV
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252 views • December 11, 2020
Australia Retreats .. CV19 Vaccine gives serious side effects , And HIV..........See link ,, https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-vaccine-australia-scrap-750m-project-false-hiv-test-results-2020-12?international=true&;r=US&IR=T
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
Quote ,, The human body experiences a powerful gravitational pull in the direction of hope. That is why the patient's hopes are the physician's secret weapon. They are the hidden ingredients in any prescription. Norman Cousins
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
Quote ,, The human body experiences a powerful gravitational pull in the direction of hope. That is why the patient's hopes are the physician's secret weapon. They are the hidden ingredients in any prescription. Norman Cousins
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