2023.01.31 The US military admits the CCP’s invasion of Taiwan is imminent, and the NFSC and the Whistleblower Movement have the most in-depth knowledge of the CCP. The US military personnel wants his children to join our farms because we are not vaccinated.

美国军方承认中共攻台随时开战，新中国联邦爆料革命对中共的了解天下第一。重要军方人士向把孩子送到农场来，因为我们没打疫苗。



