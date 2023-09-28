Create New Account
George Galloway: MPs like clapping seals applauding a Nazi. All that was missing was the beach balls and Online Safety Bill (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 16 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/_SZr5tD7R3E?si=GjOyrn5cx8OdhZY8

Sep 27, 2023 #Trudeau #Nazi #Hunka

Canada you have a Nazi problem. Prime minister Trudeau applauding an SS member in parliament was akin to dancing on the graves of his countrymen who died in WW11


Follow MOATS on YouTube #Trudeau #Nazi #Hunka #SS #BigBrother

transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussianazisputincanadaukrainebiological weaponssswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimeonline safety billdombass

