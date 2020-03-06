© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infallibility of the Gospel books
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • March 06, 2020
Most Christians believe that all of the Bible is inspired, or God breathed. Does that mean that all of the Bible is equal in authority, or that all of it is infallible? There seem to be errors in the Bible, and that seems to include the four Gospels. How can we believe in the authority of the Gospels, if we do not believe them to be perfect? This video will help you to discern truth without needing blind faith in biblical dogmas, or the false doctrines which stem from using proof texts to support them, with many of those false doctrines leading to disobedience to the teachings of Jesus, who is the Word of God.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... by Freepik
02. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/co... Designed by Freepik
03. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/a.... Designed by Freepik
04. Jesus washes the feet of his disciples by waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
05. face_of_jesus05 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/we.... Designed by Freepik
07. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ma.... Designed by Freepik
08. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/b.... Designed by Freepik
09. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ma.... Designed by Freepik
10. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ou.... Designed by Freepik
11. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 12 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. STEELE SAVAGE by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. TISSOT Father glorify 2 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/pe... Designed by Freepik
15. Jesus at Twelve 33 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Jesus at Twelve 26 by Waiting For The Word Follow https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
17. Baptism at Salem Church by Salem church of God YouTube Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
18. Free HD Animated 3D Greenscreen Ground Crack by samnudel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
20. Resurrection of Christ by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. First century Iudaea province by Andrew c at English Wikipedia https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. JALABERT by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
23. The Fig Tree Cursed by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. Jesus at 12 37 FLIC CC BY https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
25. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/p... Designed by Freepik
26. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... by Freepik
02. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/co... Designed by Freepik
03. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/a.... Designed by Freepik
04. Jesus washes the feet of his disciples by waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
05. face_of_jesus05 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/we.... Designed by Freepik
07. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ma.... Designed by Freepik
08. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/b.... Designed by Freepik
09. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ma.... Designed by Freepik
10. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ou.... Designed by Freepik
11. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 12 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. STEELE SAVAGE by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. TISSOT Father glorify 2 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/pe... Designed by Freepik
15. Jesus at Twelve 33 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Jesus at Twelve 26 by Waiting For The Word Follow https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
17. Baptism at Salem Church by Salem church of God YouTube Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
18. Free HD Animated 3D Greenscreen Ground Crack by samnudel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
20. Resurrection of Christ by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. First century Iudaea province by Andrew c at English Wikipedia https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. JALABERT by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
23. The Fig Tree Cursed by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. Jesus at 12 37 FLIC CC BY https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
25. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/p... Designed by Freepik
26. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.