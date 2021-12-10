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The Pandemic is a Prism with Dr. Kelly Brogan
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46 views • December 10, 2021
Source: https://www.kellybroganmd.com/blog/the-pandemic-is-a-prism-with-dr-kelly-brogan
== QUOTE ==
In the interviews that I participate in, I am, naturally, preaching to the choir.
I am asked to share space with influencers who are inspired by my experience and perspective and we grow the field of faith in the human body, in medical freedom, and in the deconstruction of deceptions that have arrested us in victim consciousness.
In this interview series, I had a different experience. Not since the Joe Rogan interview have I felt in the space of growth and refinement of my perspective and vision that is facilitated by contention and disagreement.
My stances on pharmaceuticals and germ theory are, apparently, difficult for many to metabolize, and I respond to some soft accusations in this conversation.
By the end of it, I felt invigorated to have laid bare the invitation - to divine a path to togetherness between those who believe in vitalism and those who believe in the mechanistic random universe of human biology.
Perhaps this listen will serve to fortify you in your more challenging interactions...to hold your truth, stand your ground, and also begin to connect across the divide...
== QUOTE ==
In the interviews that I participate in, I am, naturally, preaching to the choir.
I am asked to share space with influencers who are inspired by my experience and perspective and we grow the field of faith in the human body, in medical freedom, and in the deconstruction of deceptions that have arrested us in victim consciousness.
In this interview series, I had a different experience. Not since the Joe Rogan interview have I felt in the space of growth and refinement of my perspective and vision that is facilitated by contention and disagreement.
My stances on pharmaceuticals and germ theory are, apparently, difficult for many to metabolize, and I respond to some soft accusations in this conversation.
By the end of it, I felt invigorated to have laid bare the invitation - to divine a path to togetherness between those who believe in vitalism and those who believe in the mechanistic random universe of human biology.
Perhaps this listen will serve to fortify you in your more challenging interactions...to hold your truth, stand your ground, and also begin to connect across the divide...
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