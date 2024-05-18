Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ninja Ken (swordsmanship)
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
1 Subscribers
80 views
Published Yesterday

st to 4th 1st to 4th 段 DAN (still basic) Filmed during a weekend seminar, a few years ago. Movements are long and slow in order to explain techniques. 1st is a kata type, 2nd is Shinken gata 真剣, a spontaneous, real life situation.


Keywords
japanninjahomeschool

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket