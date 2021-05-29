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Warriors & Patriots UNITE!
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91 views • May 29, 2021
After getting BANNED on Youtube, we lay down the gauntlet tonight.
This is for the country, other countries, the planet and MOST IMPORTANTLY...The Children
We also go into the Fauci FRAUD and where the money is going.
This is for the country, other countries, the planet and MOST IMPORTANTLY...The Children
We also go into the Fauci FRAUD and where the money is going.
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