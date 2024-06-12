Jesse Watters: For the first time in his life, Hunter Biden faced the music

Jesse Watters - Hunter’s peers found him guilty x3. For the first time in his life, Hunter Biden faced the music. Justice was served today, but just because one Democrat was convicted, doesn’t mean the American legal system isn’t being abused. The feds are still throwing dozens of Republicans in prison on trumped-up charges and trying to incarcerate the Republican nominee for a crime they cooked up with black magic to hocus-pocus an election.





And even though Biden’s son was cocked, loaded and high, Joe Biden still wants to restrict the Second Amendment for sober law-abiding Americans. There’s zero contrition by the Biden family and there never will be.