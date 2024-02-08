Create New Account
General Michael Flynn questions the Official Story of 9/11 👀
channel image
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
133 views
Published 15 hours ago

General Flynn questions the official story of 9/11  👀   “What happened on Building Number 7?” 💥   He says we need to question everything we’ve been told, including about the assassinations of the Kennedys, MLK, and others.

Keywords
911official storygeneral flynn

