NWO: Fast-tracking Agenda 2030 & FEMA activating graphene oxide in vaccinated people
Published Yesterday

Credits to SGT Report

Sean from SGT Report interviews Todd Callender and Dr. Elizabeth Vliet on recent red alert warnings that may occur in the month of October in the United States, the second beast in Revelation 13:11-16.

One of these events may include a FEMA emergency broadcast system test on October 4, 2023 that will send a signal to cell phones in order to activate nanoparticles such as graphene oxide that have been introduced into people’s bodies through the COVID-19 vaccines!

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

