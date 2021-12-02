Progressive Radio Hour with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

⁣Robert Kennedy Jr is an ardent defender of the environment and the health of children. As a leading international protector of the environment Bobby is the founder and president of the WaterKeeper Alliance and Children's Health Defense -- a advocacy organization dedicating to enlightening the public about toxic risks to children, including vaccines and aluminum, fluoride, pesticides, food additives, EMF technology among others. The organization is also a watchdog on federal and state vaccine policies. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bobby has become one of our more insightful critics into the malpractice and failed policies of our eeral health agencies, such as Anthony Fauci's National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease, the FDA and the Trump and Biden administrations. His recent book released last week is "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health' Robert holds a degree from Harvard, and law degrees from the University of Virginia and Pace University School of Law. Earlier Robert served as the Assistant District Attorney for New York City. His websites are ChildrensHealthDefense.org and RobertFKennedyJr.com