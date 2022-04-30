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WOMEN PASTORS pt.2 GOVERNMENT & CHURCH
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32 views • April 30, 2022
In part 2 we look how government is perverting The Lord's creation through legeslating immorality and blurring the lines of gender. The church must resist any kind of agenda that has woman ruling over the men.
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