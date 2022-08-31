006 HONEY AUSTEN SAYS Make 5 Bite Diet Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

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HONEY AUSTEN SAYS Make 5 Bite Diet Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes. This recipe makes exactly 5 stuffed cherry tomatoes. You will get items from all there columns in my version of the 5 Bite Diet. This is a nutritious meal for a hot day. This wonderful treat is great for a lunch for you or a side dish for the family. Fast and simple to make and fun to eat.