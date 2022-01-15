© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LOCAL PROPAGANDA, AND TWO BIZARRE CASES OF SELF HARM VIA INJECTION! - A KURGAN REVIEW
Follow
3
Share
Report
154 views • January 15, 2022
This guy is great. He looks this the way I do. I am also shocked that people will half kill themselves and then be determined to finish themselves off with more shots and more boosters.
Source: The Kurgan Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4qaDvddnzK6/
More foolery, mayhem and despicable deeds:
5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOkg1CrwTQOW/
Source: The Kurgan Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4qaDvddnzK6/
More foolery, mayhem and despicable deeds:
5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOkg1CrwTQOW/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.