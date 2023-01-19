Ep.284 | Kent Lewiss on the new blockchain financial system and Central bank digital currencies

#Adrian #blockchain #CBDC





In this episode I am talking with researcher Kent Lewiss.





Kent is CEO of Worldwide Freedom Inc, founder of www.freedom.social and 9 other platforms, consultant to 1776 and CTEAM digital currencies, and regular speaker at G Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo. G Edward Griffin wrote the book the Creature from Jekyll Island about the Federal Reserve and the money system.





We are discussing two of Kent’s reports. The first covers the New Worldwide Digital Financial System, the ISO 20022 standard that allows the worldwide central bank digital currencies to function. The new system is a critical functioning piece of the digital prison and control of everyone. A prison being built by other men and women like you and I. The new control system was slid in quietly with no fanfare in November 2022. The second report takes a look at the Intra-body nano-network and transhuman bluetooth payments that ties into the central bank digital currencies and has other nefarious agendas.





The reports contain much more information than we covered in the discussion and are referenced. You can find them here:

Part 1 - https://freedom.social/pdf/NewWorldwideBlockchainFinancialSystemGoesLiveinNovember2022.pdf

Part 2 - https://freedom.social/pdf/NewWorldwideBlockchainFinancialSystemandTranshumanPayments-Part2.pdf

There is some additional information for part 2 that did not make the report - you can read that here:

https://freedom.social/nf-clarkzkent/post/1033237





Kent’s platform https://freedom.social/





Kent’s reports also offer ideas and solutions to these problems.









I encourage you to check the citations and formulate your own questions and draw your own conclusions.





Web page for this episode: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/?p=7810





-

To support my work:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/support-me/

Monero address:

41hRm6kgZfF14qw31vWrerS888eCfQd8A7Ktp2FYpvXNRFcfdCNjiZU7mMG5zPP4Dr5D2DPGBPPmrPyDnPvMUNHe2FCA1n3

-





Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link:

https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489





Bioresonance therapy

We are immersed in invisible frequencies, many of which are damaging to our bodies.

To learn more about bioresonance:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/





To learn more about the Bio-Medis Trinity device you can visit their website. This is an affiliate link:

https://biomedis.global/ref/adrian/





Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/

Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/

Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link:

https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489





Bioresonance therapy

We are immersed in invisible frequencies, many of which are damaging to our bodies.

To learn more about bioresonance:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/





To learn more about the Bio-Media Trinity device you can visit their website. This is an affiliate link:

https://biomedis.global/ref/adrian/









My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.





You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/





—

Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:

https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9