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Dead Pilots Don’t Lie
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1000 views • December 17, 2021
There are nearly 20 times the number of dead pilots in the first nine months of 2021 than dead pilots in all of 2020. Most of the nead pilots were vaccinated. Do we need any more proof that vaccines are killing people, including children and athletes? We have been told to trust in false “science” but that false science has been proven false.
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