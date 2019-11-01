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Why Real Wasabi Is So Expensive | So Expensive
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105 views • November 01, 2019
The green paste you've been eating with your sushi isn't really wasabi. If you check the ingredients on the packet, you might see a mixture of sweetener, horseradish and perhaps a small percentage of the real thing. Real wasabi is hard to come across and it can cost $250 per kilo. So what actually is wasabi, and why is it so expensive?
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