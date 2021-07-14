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California BAN on FAIR Gun Shows? | 2A For Today!
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30 views • July 14, 2021
Democrats in the California State Senate are trying to end GUN SHOWS at fairs statewide.
First a law to punish gun manufacturers and now a search and seize NY border patrol. Will Cuomo's policy experiments ever hold the one truly responsible accountable?
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a Chicago man who intervened in midst of a mass shooting and likely saved several children with his action.
First a law to punish gun manufacturers and now a search and seize NY border patrol. Will Cuomo's policy experiments ever hold the one truly responsible accountable?
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a Chicago man who intervened in midst of a mass shooting and likely saved several children with his action.
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