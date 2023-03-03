The Temple Of God In The End Times

The new Adam is Christ us. Time is up for the devil and he must corrupt all flesh marking everyone, man, woman and children as belonging to him: walking dead upon the earth. True saints will be criminalised, arrested and killed and hated by those claiming to serve God. True saints will be put out of the Churches. Remember this was also done to Jesus by those claiming to be Abraham's seed. The servant is not greater than his master.





The Church is not the buildings you gather in. The Church are those doing the will of God in personal relationship with God as led by His Spirit. If you find one or two to fellowship with consider yourself fortunate. Most that now gather will do so as Jesus' household did honoring God with the lips but denying his power choosing to stand with the Antichrist and the world in fear.