🔥 The Hidden Impact Of Muscle Loss 🚨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius Podcast
186 followers
117 views • 2 months ago

😱 Did you know muscle loss starts as early as 30? And it only accelerates with age! 📉


🤝🧑 Join Joe Hoye, founder of Hoye Fit & host of the Midlife Makeover, as he uncovers why muscle loss is more serious than you think—and how to fight back! 💪🔥


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/2e6z3hm5


🤔 Here’s how it sneaks up on you:


📉 At 40, you lose 1% of muscle mass per year

📉 At 50, that doubles to 2% per year

📉 At 60, it doubles again to 4% per year 😳


💡 Why does this matter? Muscle is your body's biggest calorie burner 🔥—losing it makes weight gain inevitable and slows your metabolism! 🚫


✨ Want to stay strong, boost metabolism & age better? It all starts with muscle preservation! 💪🏋️


🔗 Click the link in our bio or description to learn more! 👆

Keywords
healthy agingmuscle healthmuscle loss
