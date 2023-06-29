After suffering a medical episode, DJ Jason Winder (48) died in his tent - UK (Jun'23)

DJ dies at Glastonbury as tributes pour in for 'ultra-talented' 48-year-old who suffered medical episode at 4am

Jason Winder, 48, died at one of the Worthy Farm campsites on Sunday morning

Avon and Somerset Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious

A DJ died at Glastonbury festival after he suffered a medical episode at 4am on Sunday morning.

Jason Winder, 48, died in his tent at one of the Worthy Farm campsites in Somerset after emergency services were called to the scene but were unable to revive him.

Avon and Somerset Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious and an investigation is underway ahead of an inquest.

Tributes have been paid to the 'ultra-talented' radio DJ who presented radio shows in Phuket and Thailand, performing under his stage name Jason Wilder.

Tim Newton, who performed on Phuket in Thailand with Jason posted a tribute to him on Facebook.

He said: 'Very, very sad news this morning of the death of work compatriot and good friend Jason Wilder. Jason passed away whilst at the Glastonbury music festival whilst resting in his on-site tent.

'Jason is best known in Phuket for his long stint behind the afternoon 'Drive' mic at Live 89.5FM, part of the Phuket News empire. Every show would open with "Sawasdee krub pi nong krub!" Then it would be three hours of non-stop 'Jason' from there on.'

Tim described Jason as 'such a natural-born engager and entertainer - solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands.

He said: 'He was certainly the best expat radio talent that ever graced a microphone in Thailand. Ultra-talented, unique, always surprising. When he was 'on' it was hard to turn him off.

'Apart from a huge expat following, he had even more close Thai friends. He spoke his own version of Thai but it didn't really matter because his intentions were always clear with his wicked grin and wide smile, always embracing anyone near into his world of spontaneous fun.

