Culture War | Can Indoctrination by the Radical Left Marxists Seep Into a Christian School? | What We Can Do To Save Our Children and Our Country | Take FiVe With His Glory

Moms on a Mission Podcast joins for the first time the Take FiVe edition of His Glory sharing the details of how and why a 54 year old mom would start a podcast! Also, we discuss the importance for us all to educate, awake, and activate ourselves and others to save America, humanity and the specifics on just how to do that.
Affiliates:
https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.
Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.
https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.
https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
Links:
Social Media:
https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==
https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.