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#001 // INTRODUCTION
Original Air Date: 19.MAR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#001 // INTRODUCTION
Q LEGEN[D] is an investigative journalist show that examines the links, developments, scope & implications of the Q Movement. Historical context is essential to understand how to defeat their murderous plans. The revelation of a many centuries plan is implied.
The most stunning revelation that our studies have revealed is that certain family bloodlines have passed these treasures through the family bloodlines. To these hidden families, often following the maternal family bloodlines reveals their most hidden and guarded secrets. And because their children are brutally trained, beaten - some tortured and even murdered - and all of them participants in the most heinous crimes - their lockstep precision defies the understanding of the great unwashed. The occult worship and all information that is stored there - is the basis for the Valley of the Shadow of Death. For these families are members of a Death Cult and they achieve great power through their sacrifice and terror.
God’s Word provides us with a clear understanding of who these families are - what they hope to achieve, their processes and purpose - as well as their worship and sacrifice. And the keys to all of these hidden secrets are to be found in the Psalms.
This is not a journey for the faint-hearted. We must all traverse the trail, however - but, God’s Son is our light through this black trail of wickedness.
#QBits
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Intro Segment (3D Part) - please support his channel):
www.andweknow.com
Kayleigh McEnany Smackdown Intro & Outro
YouTube: @Dr Pepper
Site: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDenfiles
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
The content in our videos here and on www.GoodDog-USA.com are provided for informational purposes only.
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