Melbourne Freedom Rally 12 July 2025 - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos covering our rally, this one covering the remainder of speeches in the Bourke Street Mall in times when the busker takes a break. The topics are all to do with corrupt government overreach, cloud seeding, flooding, smart cities, land grabs, wind farms, billboard battalion, gender mutilation and euthanasia.