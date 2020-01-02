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A $ 2020 tip for the new year!
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16 views • January 02, 2020
A single mother was surprised to receive a tip of $ 2020 for the transition to the new year.
"I'm going to be able to build something with this (...) It's really big for me," Danielle Franzoni told WXYZ-TV.
The young woman received this generous tip before the transition to 2020 while serving a customer at the Thunder Bay River restaurant in Alpena, Michigan.
The amount of the bill? Only 23 dollars.
"I was very emotional that day because I got up at dawn to help my neighbors who were victims of a fire," she said.
“The customers wrote on the invoice:" Happy New Year Danielle, challenge 2020 ". I started to cry asking my manager if it was all real! I'm still in shock, things like that don't happen to people like me normally. "
Danielle clarified that she was a former drug addict and that she had moved from Detroit to Alpena to start her life over.
The woman, who has been sober for two years, told WXYZ-TV that she had nothing when she moved with her three children and that she had lived in a home for the homeless before finding employment as a waitress.
The generous customers, who are regulars at the establishment, were not aware that their tip would give the young waitress such a chance.
"It’s a blessing!" With this money, I will be able to take good care of my children, "concluded the young mother.
"I'm going to be able to build something with this (...) It's really big for me," Danielle Franzoni told WXYZ-TV.
The young woman received this generous tip before the transition to 2020 while serving a customer at the Thunder Bay River restaurant in Alpena, Michigan.
The amount of the bill? Only 23 dollars.
"I was very emotional that day because I got up at dawn to help my neighbors who were victims of a fire," she said.
“The customers wrote on the invoice:" Happy New Year Danielle, challenge 2020 ". I started to cry asking my manager if it was all real! I'm still in shock, things like that don't happen to people like me normally. "
Danielle clarified that she was a former drug addict and that she had moved from Detroit to Alpena to start her life over.
The woman, who has been sober for two years, told WXYZ-TV that she had nothing when she moved with her three children and that she had lived in a home for the homeless before finding employment as a waitress.
The generous customers, who are regulars at the establishment, were not aware that their tip would give the young waitress such a chance.
"It’s a blessing!" With this money, I will be able to take good care of my children, "concluded the young mother.
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