A $ 2020 tip for the new year!

A single mother was surprised to receive a tip of $ 2020 for the transition to the new year.



"I'm going to be able to build something with this (...) It's really big for me," Danielle Franzoni told WXYZ-TV.



The young woman received this generous tip before the transition to 2020 while serving a customer at the Thunder Bay River restaurant in Alpena, Michigan.



The amount of the bill? Only 23 dollars.





"I was very emotional that day because I got up at dawn to help my neighbors who were victims of a fire," she said.



“The customers wrote on the invoice:" Happy New Year Danielle, challenge 2020 ". I started to cry asking my manager if it was all real! I'm still in shock, things like that don't happen to people like me normally. "



Danielle clarified that she was a former drug addict and that she had moved from Detroit to Alpena to start her life over.



The woman, who has been sober for two years, told WXYZ-TV that she had nothing when she moved with her three children and that she had lived in a home for the homeless before finding employment as a waitress.



The generous customers, who are regulars at the establishment, were not aware that their tip would give the young waitress such a chance.



"It’s a blessing!" With this money, I will be able to take good care of my children, "concluded the young mother.