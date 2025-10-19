BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump expressed doubt that Hamas would disarm voluntarily, but noted that if not, the US would do so
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
23 views • 1 day ago

Trump expressed doubt that Hamas would disarm voluntarily, but noted that if not, the United States would do so.

(hah, says talking US head for Israel, wanting his Gaza Riviera)

At the same time, he emphasized that the US would not deploy ground troops in Gaza — the operation, he said, could be carried out by Israel with US support.

"They promised they would disarm. They said they would disarm. There is doubt that they will do so. Now they said they were gang members and so on, and so on, you know. But these are very cruel people. This is a very cruel part of the world. No one has seen such violence. If necessary, we will disarm them. Whether it is me or the US, or, you know, a proxy — it could be Israel with our support. And we will not have 'bare' troops on the ground. There is no need for that," Trump said.

Recall, today Israel again resumed shelling of Gaza.

