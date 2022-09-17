Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's the end of the American dollar, cash, credit cards, crypto
34 views
channel image
Verity Daily
Published 2 months ago |

It's the end of cash and the American dollar. Biden's executive order will give complete control of all money transactions to the Fed. This will eliminate the transaction of cash, credit card, money apps and more. eventually the Fed will dictate how and where you spend your money. On March 09, 2022, President Biden signed Executive Order 14067, officially titled Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.

Keywords
federal reservemoneybreaking newsbidencryptostock marketeconomic collapseus dollareconomic collapse 2022excutive order 14067

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket