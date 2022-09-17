It's the end of the American dollar, cash, credit cards, crypto

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It's the end of cash and the American dollar. Biden's executive order will give complete control of all money transactions to the Fed. This will eliminate the transaction of cash, credit card, money apps and more. eventually the Fed will dictate how and where you spend your money. On March 09, 2022, President Biden signed Executive Order 14067, officially titled Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.