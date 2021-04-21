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TEΛΕΤΗ ΘΥΣΙΑΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥ ΣΕ ΙΝΔΙΚΗ ΘΕΟΤΗΤΑ TOY KATΩ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ (ΚΑΛΙ) ΣΕ HOTEL ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΒΕΤΙΑ. Βιντεο ντοκουμέντο
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132 views • April 21, 2021
ΠΑΡΑΚΑΛΟΥΜΕ ΜΑΚΡΙΑ ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ!!!
Ο Σατανισμός έχει πλέον απλώσει τα πλοκάμια του σ’ όλη τη γη.
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΜΕ ΔΙΚΗ ΣΑΣ ΕΥΘΥΝΗ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ… ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ ΣΟΚ!
ΚΟΝΤΑ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΙΡΑΜΑΤΙΚΟ ΚΤΙΡΙΟ ΤΟΥ CERN – ΠΟΥ ΨΑΧΟΥΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑΤΙΔΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ!
https://attikanea.info/te%ce%bb%ce%b5%cf%84%ce%b7-%ce%b8%cf%85%cf%83%ce%b9%ce%b1%cf%83-%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b8%cf%81%cf%89%cf%80%ce%bf%cf%85-%cf%83%ce%b5-%ce%b9%ce%bd%ce%b4%ce%b9%ce%ba%ce%b7-%ce%b8%ce%b5%ce%bf%cf%84%ce%b7%cf%84/
Ο Σατανισμός έχει πλέον απλώσει τα πλοκάμια του σ’ όλη τη γη.
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΜΕ ΔΙΚΗ ΣΑΣ ΕΥΘΥΝΗ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ… ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ ΣΟΚ!
ΚΟΝΤΑ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΙΡΑΜΑΤΙΚΟ ΚΤΙΡΙΟ ΤΟΥ CERN – ΠΟΥ ΨΑΧΟΥΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑΤΙΔΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ!
https://attikanea.info/te%ce%bb%ce%b5%cf%84%ce%b7-%ce%b8%cf%85%cf%83%ce%b9%ce%b1%cf%83-%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b8%cf%81%cf%89%cf%80%ce%bf%cf%85-%cf%83%ce%b5-%ce%b9%ce%bd%ce%b4%ce%b9%ce%ba%ce%b7-%ce%b8%ce%b5%ce%bf%cf%84%ce%b7%cf%84/
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