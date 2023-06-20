EA: The Two Architects featuring The Truman Show
EA stands for Electronic Arts and is one of the most popular video game companies in the world. With Entertainment Arts - as with the computer world in general - we see coding and synchronicity with the idea of the material world as a computer simulation.
I reveal absolutely undeniable links between EA video game company and Ea the god of craftsmen and a master architect of Akkadian mythology.
I illustrate how the modern day technology industry and popular culture appear directed by the symbols, allegories and other blueprints of ancient mythology. The Truman Show movie proves to be a conspicuous example of the events of human life being determined by the vibrations of the ancient past particularly in these examples, by the great architects of antiquity such as Ea, Hephaestus and Ptah.
