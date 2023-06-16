Create New Account
James Madison vs the Pistol Brace Rule
States and individuals can stop the new pistol brace rule - without waiting for the federal government to magically do something it never does - limit its own power. It’s going to take hard work – and good strategy. The latter, we’ve got from the “father of the Constitution” – who gave us a four-step blueprint.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 16, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitution2nd amendmentjames madisonlibertarianfoundersresist10th amendmentnullifypistol bracefederalist 46

