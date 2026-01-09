Renee Good and ICE Protests Are the Litmus Tests to See Who Is Completely Lost

Now that multiple videos have been slowed down, zoomed in, and fully analyzed of Renee Good hitting the ICE officer in Minneapolis, it's crystal clear that she was accelerating with her tires and vehicle pointed directly at him. The only reason he didn't get hit harder is because her tires spun on the ice.





Anyone who sees these videos and still claims she was an innocent driver who was just trying to get away is lost. They can still claim that ICE shouldn't be there or that the officer shouldn't have shot her, but they cannot claim she wasn't trying to hit him. If they do, they are lost and we need to move on to try to get someone else to rejoin us in reality.





Find JD Rucker:





- Website: https://discernreport.com

- Channel Site: https://patriot.tv

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find





Our Sponsors:





- America First Healthcare: https://patriot.tv/health

- Long-Term Food: https://patriot.tv/food

- Christian Coffee: https://patriot.tv/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://patriot.tv/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr