In the face of the tech sanctions by the West, Huawei and other CCP-owned high-tech companies will all disappear
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p28dxbh2956


2023.02.15 In the face of the tech sanctions by the West, Huawei and other CCP-owned high-tech companies will all disappear. The US only needs to stop supporting the CCP with technology and finance, and we will win the fight to take down the CCP.

面对西方科技的围追堵截，中共华为等高科技业都会将消失。美国只要停止与中共勾兑，停止对中共国的科技和金融的支持，那我们灭共就赢了。

