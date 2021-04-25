Planting a Fruit Orchard, Watch This First

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I planted 180 fruit trees consisting of cherry, plum, persimmon, pear, peach, pawpaw and some concord wine vines. I hired an orchard manager to help me plan the placement and what I needed to put into the holes to boost first year growth and second year production with dwarf varieties on most. A bold project from zero to bushels of fruit in two years or less.
** A step not shown was the twice soaking of the straw wrapping the bare root trees until planting ten days later.
Removing blossoms for the first year to boost root growth I will dry for teas through the year.