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Most important vaccine study EVER. originally aired 07/02/21
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65 views • July 02, 2021
The Most Important Vaccine Study EVER (aired 07/01/21)
Dr. Jack and Dr. Neil Miller discuss Dr. Miller's new study on data on the occurrence of SIDS in preterm infants following vaccination. The study can be found here and should be sent to every OB/GYN and pediatrician, along with Dr. Jack's studies on aluminum clearance and retention under the CDC's vaccination schedule. https://www.sciencedirect.com/.../pii/S2214750021001268...
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
Dr. Jack and Dr. Neil Miller discuss Dr. Miller's new study on data on the occurrence of SIDS in preterm infants following vaccination. The study can be found here and should be sent to every OB/GYN and pediatrician, along with Dr. Jack's studies on aluminum clearance and retention under the CDC's vaccination schedule. https://www.sciencedirect.com/.../pii/S2214750021001268...
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
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