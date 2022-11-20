King of kings broadcasts - part 9 of 10

Part 9 "His Return Will Reward the Cleansed" But how can we ascertain if we are truly cleansed that we might have such rewards showered upon us? ...are we going to be found worthy? ...and why aren't the churches teaching this deeper stuff, isn't that what they are SUPPOSED to be doing? Why do the outcast preachers sound so much more truthful these days? hmmm, maybe it's simply because they ARE more truthful? ...and perhaps it's because: contrary to the churchianity narrative-repeating preachers, we can now more readily see that the unappreciated, more serious preachers really do love you and care about you?Hmmmm. Food for thought for those still stuck in fear in their 501c3 churches.

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.