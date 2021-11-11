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Jesus Detests The Wicked And Enjoys The Righteous - Proverbs 11:20 (NIV)
20 The Lord detests those whose hearts are perverse,
but he delights in those whose ways are blameless.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked are despised by Jesus.
The Righteous are celebrated by Him.
https://pc1.tiny.us/sj66b634
#The_Lord #Lord #Jesus #detests #hearts #perverse #delights #ways #blameless