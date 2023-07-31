Devon Archer’s Testimony to Strengthen Biden Impeachment Momentum

Devon Archer’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee almost didn’t happen, but he did testify behind closed doors on Monday. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller that Archer said President Biden and Hunter Biden spoke more than 20 times about their business deals. Congresswoman Green said, “The biggest significant thing that has come out so far is that we now have proof that Joe Biden lied.” We have the latest news on the Biden crime family, plus updates on World War 3. We'll start with a New York Post article published on Sunday that revealed the Department of Justice tried to obstruct justice by attempting to prevent Devon Archer from testifying today.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/31/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf