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Gunner's Wife Reads The Lips Of Congressmen At The 2020 State Of The Union: Murder, Blackmail And Adrenochrome! (The Gunner's Wife)
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266 views • February 09, 2021
The Gunner's Wife
2020 State of the Union--The Gunner's Wife reads lips that spell "A-S-S-A-S-S-I-N-A-T-I-O-N"! [Great Video]
Find out what the members of Congress talk about when the camera is off!
2020 State of the Union--The Gunner's Wife reads lips that spell "A-S-S-A-S-S-I-N-A-T-I-O-N"! [Great Video]
Find out what the members of Congress talk about when the camera is off!
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