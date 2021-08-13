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The Myth of Patriarchy - Paul Elam and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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2 views • August 13, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Paul Elam on the existence of patriarchy, moral responsibility for women, the female role in the cycle of violence and the upcoming International Conference on Men's Issues in Detroit, Michigan on June 26-28th, 2014. To get tickets, go to: http://www.avoiceformen.com

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