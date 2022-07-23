Steve Bannon on Tucker Carlson After Guilty Verdict: "I'm Not Backing Off One Inch"

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Steve Bannon joins Tucker Carlson for interview after guilty verdict: "I support Trump and the Constitution and I'm not backing off one inch. If I go to jail so be it."
Former Trump campaign manager and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon joined Tucker Carlson on Friday night. This was after a DC court found him guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena before the Pelosi-Cheney January 6 Select Committee.
Steve was found guilty on both counts on Friday in the DC courtroom.
Steve Bannon: We weren't able to put on a defense. We had opening arguments and closing argument… If I go to jail, I go to jail. I will never back off a second. Like I spent eight years as a naval officer. I’ve committed my life to this program to get this done. I