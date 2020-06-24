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Howard Straus on the For Liberty RAdio Show
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11 views • June 24, 2020
Howard Straus, grandson of Dr. Max Gerson, speaks about Dr. Max Gerson, his mother Charlotte, the Gerson therapy and the state of health care in the world and who really controls it.
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