Cider Sunday Ciderboys Strawberry Magic 4.25/5

This Cidery is 3 for 3 in my book.Strawberry magic is a nicely blended mix of fruits with neither over powering the other. Well crafted and balanced these folks know their stuff.

The sweet-tart balance is perfect and she is as refreshing as she is pretty.

5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a 6 by my eye.

Excellent summer cooler when you're in the mood for something different.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.

Big 3 folks !

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

