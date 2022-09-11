Cider Sunday Ciderboys Strawberry Magic 4.25/5

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This Cidery is 3 for 3 in my book.Strawberry magic is a nicely blended mix of fruits with neither over powering the other. Well crafted and balanced these folks know their stuff.
The sweet-tart balance is perfect and she is as refreshing as she is pretty.
5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a 6 by my eye.
Excellent summer cooler when you're in the mood for something different.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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