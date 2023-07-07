A Recently Shot Down Anglo-French Cruise Missile 'Storm Shadow' was handed over to Russian Defense Companies for Study

Dmitry Rogozin reports that the recently shot down Anglo-French cruise missile Storm Shadow was handed over to Russian defense companies for study. "The missile has just been handed over to one of our defense companies, whose specialists will 'decipher' the control system algorithms of this dangerous missile weapon and share them with air defense experts," he added
