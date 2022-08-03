HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE -- ACCORDING TO DR. FAUCI AND THE CLOWN MEDIA, PLUS HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN!

This was ALL anyone talked about for so long....until they didn't. The vaccines came out. People started dying (and continue to die on a daily basis), Biden stole the White House, Trump courageously (and shrewdly I'm sure SMH) allowed it all to happen--after pushing the vaccines...The media went to war against this highly proven drug...simply because Trump advocated it. The absurdity. The theater. I do not support any political party or candidate. This is not a gushing tribute to him or any political ideology. I just knew that it was time to bring this subject back up. Why? Why did it exit the public consciousness? That's the real question.

This is not a cure to a disease that does not exist (Covid)

But it certainly seems like a safe and effective way of boosting your health and well-being, so that you can stay healthy and resilient to all of the poisons and biological weapons and toxins that they bombard and saturate us with every day.





Thank you to DarknesstoLight.111 for the clip about making a home-made substitute for Hydroxychloroquine.





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MithChronicler

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