Joe Biden Shoved America Even Closer to Nuclear War with Russia Today

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Joe Biden spoke to NATO today in Spain to tell the world he's sending more weapons to Ukraine. This will not sit well with Russia, especially considering the scope of this action. We're closer to nuclear war than we've been since the Cuban Missile Crisis. We may even be closer than that.