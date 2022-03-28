WOMAN NEARLY KILLED BY VAXX POISON "BOOSTER SHOT"

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Last Saturday at 17h30 went to get booster, with the result, Sunday morning I looked like this, around the afternoon it only got worse. Both eyes almost closed, nostrils closed and had I waited even longer, my entire mouth was closed due to the swelling. In emergency and had a severe allergic reaction to my booster shot.
https://m.facebook .com/story.php?storyfbid=5003318499688845&id=100000322332973
SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4529
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/
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